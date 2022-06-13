Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $80.78 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 353,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up 1.0% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $80,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,510,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,938,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,991,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,171,000 after purchasing an additional 363,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,419,000 after purchasing an additional 344,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

VRSK opened at $164.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.53 and its 200-day moving average is $200.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.00 and a 52-week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,489.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,511 shares of company stock valued at $31,676,373. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

