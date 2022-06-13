Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,222,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Neogen worth $55,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Neogen by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Neogen by 372.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Neogen stock opened at $24.02 on Monday. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Neogen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

