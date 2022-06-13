Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $93.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DVN. Raymond James boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut Devon Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Johnson Rice cut Devon Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $74.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.86 and a 200 day moving average of $56.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 2.59.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.05%.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,772 shares of company stock worth $4,118,438 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

