Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at National Bankshares

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RAY.A. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of RAY.A stock opened at C$5.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.03. Stingray Group has a 52-week low of C$5.62 and a 52-week high of C$8.30. The stock has a market cap of C$404.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

