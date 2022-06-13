StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AAU opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 24.27, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 74.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 152,310 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

