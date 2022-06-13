StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

IntriCon stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $225.48 million, a P/E ratio of -151.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $25.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17.

IntriCon ( NASDAQ:IIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that IntriCon will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of IntriCon by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 301,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after buying an additional 261,739 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in IntriCon in the first quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in IntriCon by 10.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 791,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 72,068 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in IntriCon in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP bought a new position in IntriCon in the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

