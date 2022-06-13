StockNews.com Upgrades FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.67.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.90. FibroGen has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $30.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.16. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 109.09% and a negative net margin of 109.22%. The business had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 21,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

