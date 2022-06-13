Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the May 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stora Enso Oyj from €14.90 ($16.02) to €15.80 ($16.99) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stora Enso Oyj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.49. 30,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,426. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.14.
About Stora Enso Oyj (Get Rating)
Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.
