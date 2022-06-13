Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $685.00 million-$695.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.95 million.

Shares of SSYS opened at $18.01 on Monday. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $42.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.78.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Stratasys from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cross Research raised Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Stratasys by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Stratasys by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Stratasys by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Stratasys by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

