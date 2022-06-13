Strike (STRK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.10 Million

Strike (STRK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last seven days, Strike has traded down 29.6% against the dollar. One Strike coin can now be bought for about $19.11 or 0.00074214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a market cap of $61.30 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.52 or 0.00363177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00034945 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.18 or 0.00462815 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,207,308 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

