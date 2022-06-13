Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Decreased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,206,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,054,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

NYSE:SYK opened at $216.40 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $210.71 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.91 and its 200-day moving average is $253.31.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

