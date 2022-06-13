Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Update

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the May 15th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SUHJY stock opened at $12.27 on Monday. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.10.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2021, the company's land bank comprised 57.9 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 75.3 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

