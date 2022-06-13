Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last Week

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $33.38 million and $462,919.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0934 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,366.84 or 0.05252329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00060923 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 621,352,884 coins and its circulating supply is 357,599,555 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

