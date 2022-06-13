SushiSwap Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $126.02 million and approximately $157.32 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 38% against the dollar. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,656.54 or 1.00028470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001876 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 242,658,722 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.