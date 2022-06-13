SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,097 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,290,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,155,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Argus raised SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $718.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $442.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $419.60 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $580.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 35.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.