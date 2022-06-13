Sylebra Capital Ltd Buys 573,364 Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,778,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573,364 shares during the period. Chindata Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned about 2.13% of Chindata Group worth $51,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chindata Group by 2,045.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 74,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,680,000 after buying an additional 239,797 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 442,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:CD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.74. 63,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.17 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

