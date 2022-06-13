Sylebra Capital Ltd Buys New Stake in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA)

Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 290,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000. a.k.a. Brands comprises 0.1% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKA traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 17,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,254. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21.

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKA. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

