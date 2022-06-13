Sylebra Capital Ltd Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Sylebra Capital Ltd lowered its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,397,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. Impinj makes up 9.7% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned about 0.14% of Impinj worth $301,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 201,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 100,480 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 30,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Impinj alerts:

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $42,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $35,679.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,737 shares of company stock valued at $837,764 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

PI traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,835. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.13.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj Profile (Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.