SYNC Network Trading Down 30.6% This Week (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar. SYNC Network has a market cap of $1.00 million and $9,524.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00186349 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004188 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000437 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010371 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001188 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00381414 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,998,917 coins and its circulating supply is 124,588,544 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

