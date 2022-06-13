Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Holdings Lowered by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,728 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.25% of Syneos Health worth $26,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYNH. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SYNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

Syneos Health stock opened at $67.90 on Monday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day moving average is $83.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.