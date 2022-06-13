Syscoin (SYS) Price Hits $0.15

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $96.92 million and approximately $10.88 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022978 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00188542 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005616 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000769 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 650,219,301 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

