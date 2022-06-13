System1 (NYSE:SST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.50

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 6546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.
SST has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of System1 in a report on Friday, May 13th.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of System1 during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in System1 in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in System1 in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in System1 in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in System1 in the 1st quarter worth about $841,000.
About System1 (NYSE:SST)
System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.
