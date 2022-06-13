Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Has $494.44 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,132,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 23.0% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $494,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded down $10.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $348.11. The company had a trading volume of 723,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,206,594. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $384.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.08.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.