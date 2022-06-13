Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Has $500,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,050 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $453,589,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after buying an additional 7,282,575 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,075 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.57. The stock had a trading volume of 597,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,728,529. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.72. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

