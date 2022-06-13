Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Invests $7.72 Million in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,722,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $146,951,000. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 249.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,247,000 after buying an additional 1,351,891 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,317,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $113,158,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,945,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,775,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $2.46 on Monday, hitting $84.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,425. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $85.52 and a 52-week high of $107.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

