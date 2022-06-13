Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Sells 7,694 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,694 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Cigna by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,396,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,883,007,000 after buying an additional 63,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,242,969,000 after buying an additional 41,696 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $585,950,000 after buying an additional 163,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,779,492 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $408,626,000 after buying an additional 30,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.38.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $249,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total transaction of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $6.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $246.40. 20,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,151. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $273.58. The company has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

