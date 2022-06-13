Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Takes Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 15.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 581,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,580,000 after acquiring an additional 79,726 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 2,095.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after buying an additional 71,412 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Celanese by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CE traded down $5.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.16. 7,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,386. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.54 and a 200 day moving average of $152.48. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $132.26 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.20.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

