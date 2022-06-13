Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Reaches Market Cap of $3.64 Million

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 37.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $3.64 million and $397,359.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

IPX is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

