Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Acquired by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 138.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,810 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $11,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 903.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after buying an additional 39,758 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 99,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,033,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $541,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $999,897.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and have sold 27,607 shares worth $2,371,058. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 740.34 and a beta of 0.69. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.