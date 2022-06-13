TD Securities Cuts Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target to C$35.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC downgraded shares of Enghouse Systems from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of ENGH stock opened at C$24.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 14.79. Enghouse Systems has a 1 year low of C$24.00 and a 1 year high of C$64.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

In related news, Director Reid Drury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.68, for a total value of C$813,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,935,212.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

