TE-FOOD (TONE) Trading 35.6% Higher Over Last Week

TE-FOOD (TONE) traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 35.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $8.91 million and $288,371.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TE-FOOD (CRYPTO:TONE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

