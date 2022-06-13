Telcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.87 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Telcoin has a market cap of $91.51 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Telcoin has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,839.81 or 1.00192518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin (CRYPTO:TEL) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,528,700,558 coins. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

