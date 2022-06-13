Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.70-$14.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.87 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.90 billion.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $384.92.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $267.67 on Monday. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $256.77 and a twelve month high of $428.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

