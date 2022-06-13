Tellor (TRB) Price Tops $12.40

Tellor (TRB) traded down 25.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for about $12.40 or 0.00046718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $21.13 million and approximately $76.87 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tellor Profile

TRB is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

