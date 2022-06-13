Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Price Target to $7.00

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57. The company has a market cap of $173.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.78. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.87 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

