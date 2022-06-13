TEMCO (TEMCO) Price Down 29.2% Over Last Week

TEMCO (TEMCO) traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One TEMCO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $8.60 million and $109,537.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TEMCO has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00384133 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00042814 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.74 or 0.00523502 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

