Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $60.42

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.42 and last traded at $60.92, with a volume of 5618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on THC. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

