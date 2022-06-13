Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Reaches Market Cap of $25.29 Million

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $25.29 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 757,288,030 coins. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

