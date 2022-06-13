Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TXRH. Gordon Haskett upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.71.

TXRH opened at $77.84 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $102.20. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.74.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.14%.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Zarley acquired 7,069 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.56 per share, with a total value of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,788.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 85.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 191,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $3,968,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $2,529,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,428,000 after purchasing an additional 103,313 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

