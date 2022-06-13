TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives $124.11 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.11.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TFI International from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $77.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. TFI International has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.78.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. TFI International had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 15.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,409,000 after purchasing an additional 577,450 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 619.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after buying an additional 348,965 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 515.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after acquiring an additional 184,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of TFI International by 19.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 199,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after acquiring an additional 32,344 shares during the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

