The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,278,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,933,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,544,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,726,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,110 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $62.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.