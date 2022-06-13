The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,651 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,285,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Clorox by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,768,000 after purchasing an additional 327,488 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $48,724,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $44,971,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 351,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after purchasing an additional 251,543 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.33. 11,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,901. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $191.75.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $142.54.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

