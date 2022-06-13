The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $13,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, May 13th. HSBC upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

KO stock opened at $61.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.19.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,719 shares of company stock valued at $28,182,668. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

