The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Holdings Lifted by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,120,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,287 shares during the period. The Ensign Group comprises approximately 2.1% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 11.11% of The Ensign Group worth $513,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENSG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,180,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 140,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,799,000 after acquiring an additional 98,983 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of ENSG traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $94.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.38%.

In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $33,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $393,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,222 shares of company stock worth $11,356,970 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

