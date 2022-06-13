The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €24.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($25.81) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($69.89) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($38.71) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($36.56) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of ETR MOR opened at €18.82 ($20.24) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €21.21 and a 200-day moving average price of €26.01. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of €16.45 ($17.69) and a 1 year high of €69.00 ($74.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

