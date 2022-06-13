The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Target Price to $31.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UPWK has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Upwork in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a sector perform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.71.

Upwork stock opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92. Upwork has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.85.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $141.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $88,529.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,136.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $78,153.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,917 shares of company stock worth $1,039,288. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Upwork by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

