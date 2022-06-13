The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) Insider Purchases £2,026.30 in Stock

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating) insider Victoria Sant purchased 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 881 ($11.04) per share, with a total value of £2,026.30 ($2,539.22).

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 875 ($10.96) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 922.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,042.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.45. The stock has a market cap of £653.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 823.92 ($10.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,378 ($17.27).

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

