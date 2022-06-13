The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Trimmed by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,738 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.5% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $89,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,482,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.86.

HD stock opened at $282.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $290.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

