The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Position Cut by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,068,000 after buying an additional 2,834,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 531.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,045,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,500 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,135,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,431,000 after buying an additional 1,600,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.73. The company had a trading volume of 56,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,005,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.