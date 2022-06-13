The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 340,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.9% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $55,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 111,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $140.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.38 and its 200-day moving average is $155.26. The company has a market cap of $336.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $131.94 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

